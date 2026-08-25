GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Allison family is preparing for their 2026 Christmas Spectacular, expanding a special tribute section honoring their grandmother, who died in December 2025.

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Allison family expands 'Grandma's Snow' tribute in their 2026 Christmas light show

The Allison Christmas Spectacular is a long-running holiday light show tradition, and the family's grandmother was part of it from the beginning. She died on Dec. 8, 2025.

In her memory, the family created a section of the display called "Grandma's Snow." This year, that tribute will expand — featuring half a million lights — giving visitors another way to experience a piece of the woman who helped make the tradition possible.

Gloria Allison said, "The expansion is very fitting and I think people will enjoy seeing it that has always been a favorite. The snow that is what people had asked that we moved. That we moved the snow up to the tree farm whenever we relocated and that happened. Now with the expansion that makes it even more special."

Daniel Allison said, "We turned it around for good right. We want to celebrate and show people why we do the show. We share that Jesus is the reason for the season."

The family's goal is to reach 1.3 million lights total in this year's display. As they continue building and preparing, they are making sure their grandmother remains part of the tradition she helped create.

Her memory will be part of the lights, the music and the experience they share with everyone who comes to see the show.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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