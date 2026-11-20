GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Christmas is getting a little brighter in Gadsden County, where the Allison Christmas Spectacular is preparing to illuminate the holiday season with 1.3 million Christmas lights.

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1.3 Million Christmas Lights Set to Shine at Havana Christmas Tree Farm

Located at Havana Christmas Tree Farm, the annual display is returning for its third year at the farm, bringing even more holiday magic for families to enjoy.

This year's spectacular features an expanded version of Grandma's Snow, three 30-foot mega trees, falling snowfall tubes and hundreds of thousands of additional lights.

Organizers say the display now features a total of 1.3 million lights.

"It's a lot of family teamwork just to plan it out to begin with and then to actually fulfill on that, right? It's a lot to just plan it out, map it out and just get it done. But we love it every minute of it," said Daniel Allison of the Allison Christmas Spectacular.

The growing display is also continuing a partnership with Havana Christmas Tree Farm, where organizers say the mission goes beyond creating a festive holiday experience.

"Our whole purpose of the farm was to share the love of Jesus. So when the opportunity came for the light show, that was just one more way for us to share the love of Jesus," said Bryan Turner, owner of Havana Christmas Tree Farm.

What started with just 40,000 lights on a street has grown into a 1.3-million-light holiday attraction, drawing visitors to the small town of Havana.

The display is free to attend, with donations of any amount welcomed. Organizers say donations collected after the show will be distributed to foundations in need.

For the families behind the display, the goal is to make the Christmas season about more than lights. It's about bringing people together, spreading joy and giving back to the community.

The Allison Christmas Spectacular opens Thanksgiving night at Havana Christmas Tree Farm and will run nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through New Year's.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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