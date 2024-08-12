FEMA has approved more than $7.9M for Leon Co. survivors of May 10 tornadoes; how to still apply

As of August 12, FEMA has approved more than $7.9 million for Leon County survivors of the May 10 tornadoes and severe storms event.

That money has been approved for more than 3,000 Leon County neighbors.

Watch the video above to see how FEMA is helping neighbors recover while there is still time for apply for help.

FEMA NEWS RELEASE:

Homeowners and renters in Leon County who sustained losses from the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Aug. 19, 2024.

SEE VIDEO OF STORM DAMAGE IN THE ALL SAINTS NEIGHBORHOOD BELOW:

Strong winds damage All Saints Neighborhood of Tallahassee

Disaster assistance can include financial help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], use the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] , visit the LeRoy Collins Leon County Library Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].