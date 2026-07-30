DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Sweet's Barbershop in Bainbridge is hosting a back-to-school free haircut event for boys of all ages ahead of the new school year.

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Sweet's Barbershop in Bainbridge offers free haircuts for boys ahead of new school year

Professional barbers are giving free haircuts on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are needed.

The goal of the event is to serve kids in the community and send them back to school with confidence and a fresh cut.

Donations are welcomed.

The last day of the free haircut event is Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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