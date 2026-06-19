ON THE ROAD: Why community leaders say the Firehouse Arts Center is Bainbridge's hidden gem for the arts scene

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Firehouse Arts Center in Bainbridge is giving local artists a platform while creating opportunities for neighbors of all ages to experience art.

Inside the center, neighbors can find rotating exhibits featuring artwork created by people who call Georgia home. The space also focuses on the next generation through programs designed to get kids involved in the arts.

Firehouse Arts Center Executive Director Chelsea Kornse said many of the people who have played a role in making Bainbridge what it is today have a deeper connection to the Firehouse.

"They all have roots in the Firehouse Art Center, and I'd like to think that the creativity that the Firehouse brings through them and to them just helps their decision-making in the long run for making this town better," Kornse said.

From showcasing local creativity to encouraging future artists, Kornse said the Firehouse Arts Center continues to be a place where community and creativity grow together.

Leaders say the center is helping make sure creativity remains part of Bainbridge's story.

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