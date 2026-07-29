New airport terminal in Donalsonville signals growth across Seminole County

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A new terminal at the Donalsonville Municipal Airport is giving the Seminole County community a fresh look — and local leaders say it is part of a broader wave of growth reshaping the area.

The old terminal was outdated, so it was torn down and replaced with a completely new facility. The new terminal is four times larger than the previous one, growing from 500 to 2,000 square feet. The $950,000 project was funded through state support and airport revenue, with the airport contributing $230,000.

Jerry Isler, Chairman of the Donalsonville-Seminole County Airport Commission, said the goal was to make sure people arriving in Donalsonville walk away with a strong first impression.

"They've never heard of Donaldsonville, Georgia before, but when they stop here, and they see what we've got, you know, it registers in their memory that, you know, that's probably a pretty good place right there. You know, they have invested the time and the money to make a good facility. So if we're willing to spend money at the airport, we're also willing to spend money in other places in the county," Isler said.

Isler said the airport brings people into Seminole County for a closer look at what the community has to offer — from business leaders visiting local industries like American Peanut Growers Group and agricultural operations, to visitors flying in for quail hunting at places like Pine Hill Plantation.

Chuck Orrick, a Donalsonville neighbor who has lived in Seminole County for over 30 years, said he has watched the community continue to change. From growing healthcare systems to a new school and new housing developments, Orrick said those investments are shaping the future of the county.

"I do remember coming out here years ago when the place was dead and bringing model airplanes because there was no activity here. And now today, there's dozens of planes," Orrick said.

Orrick said growth in a place like Donalsonville happens one step at a time.

"It's slow, but it's continuous. It doesn't happen overnight, but it's like a chain reaction. You get a building like this, you get a new facility around the health care institutions here in the community, new doctors coming, the new neighborhood, and then it's like a chain reaction," Orrick said.

The community will have the chance to see the new terminal during an open house and dedication ceremony on Friday, July 31st, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Donalsonville Municipal Airport, 5667 GA-39, Donalsonville, GA.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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