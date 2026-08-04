DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Georgia Public Library Service has partnered with Southwest Georgia Regional Library, also known as Gilbert H. Gregg Library in Decatur County, to bring the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to families across the region. The program also extends to James W. Merritt, Jr. Memorial Library in Miller County and Seminole County Public Library in Seminole County.

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Local libraries unite to build early literacy skills with 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge

The program encourages parents to read 1,000 books with their children before they start kindergarten. Any child not yet in kindergarten is encouraged to sign up.

Families will use the Beanstack app or website to log reading, achieve badges, and earn prizes along the way.

At Gilbert H. Gregg Library in Decatur County, 140 children are active readers in the program, and 3 have completed the challenge.

Families track their progress as children earn milestones, starting with their first 10 books and continuing every 100 books after that.

Library leaders say consistent reading helps children develop important skills like vocabulary and comprehension. The goal of the program is to encourage parents to start early, even if it's a few minutes a day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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