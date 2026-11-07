Grady County commissioners propose property tax hike of nearly 5% to fund county operations

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Grady County commissioners have set a tentative millage rate that they say will require a property tax increase of nearly 5%.

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Grady County commissioners have set a tentative millage rate that they say will require a property tax increase of nearly 5%.

At the November 3rd meeting, Grady County commissioners voted to move forward with a proposed property tax rate of 12.64 mills.

That proposed rate is higher than the 12.07 rollback rate — the rate that would keep property tax revenue at the same level as 2025.

That difference would mean property owners would see a 4.72% increase in property taxes.

County leaders say the additional money would help pay for the county's day-to-day operations and maintenance.

ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence reached out to the county to find out exactly what the additional money would pay for, and what has changed in the county's budget to require this tax increase, but as of this reporting, we haven't received a response.

Three public hearings will take place for neighbors to weigh in before commissioners make a final decision. All three hearings will be held at the Grady County Board of Commissioners. The first public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11th at 10 a.m. The second hearing is set for Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 6 p.m., and the third is scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2026, at 9 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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