Decatur County neighbors say limited summer options can leave local teens isolated and disengaged

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — When the school year ends, many teens in Decatur County lose more than just a daily routine, they lose the structure and social connections that come with it.

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Decatur County neighbors say teens need more support staying connected when the school year ends

Brooklyn Dawkins, a recent high school graduate who has observed the issue firsthand, said the gap between school-year activities and summer can leave teens without meaningful ways to stay engaged.

"Unless if it's, like, some type of holiday, there's something to do. But between that space, there's not much," Dawkins said.

Dawkins said the problem isn't just finding something to do — it's finding places where teens can connect with others.

Pastor Jimmy Thomas, who is also a father, said the loss of routine can have a bigger impact than many people realize. Without opportunities to stay engaged, he said, teens can easily become isolated and miss out on important social connections.

"We should teach them how to do something constructive and productive at the time," Thomas said. "And so when they're busy doing something and learning different skills, um, they can apply it in life. At the same time, stay out of trouble."

Thomas said keeping teens engaged requires intentional effort. He encourages families to explore community resources like the YMCA and Friendship House, while also helping teens discover creative outlets that can build confidence and life skills.

Dawkins said those opportunities don't always have to come from a formal program.

"Try to find a new hobby. Like, any type of artistic hobby, like drawing, painting, or, like, learning how to play the guitar," Dawkins said.

Neighbors are encouraged to find constructive ways to keep teens engaged through community programs or creative interests at home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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