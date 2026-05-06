DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Decatur County MLK Committee is turning concern into action, collecting supplies to support first responders battling wildfires in North Georgia.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Decatur County MLK Committee collects supplies for wildfire first responders in North Georgia

Kelvin Bouie Sr., the chairperson of the Decatur County MLK Committee, said his personal history as a firefighter inspired the effort.

"We heard about the fires that was up north in North Georgia. Then we decided, 'Let's do something for them.' Because I grew up back in the eighties being a volunteer fireman, and I'm still a fireman. So I understand the passion of, you get that call in the middle of the night," Bouie said.

The community-wide drive is collecting hygiene items, snacks, and water to support first responders working long, unpredictable hours.

Dalton McMillan, a fire rescue engineer with Bainbridge Public Safety, says the basics matter most.

"Mostly water. Water during the day here. We try to stay hydrated the best we can. And any little snack, kind of, what we can grab when we're going out the door and, you know, we get that moment in time. Anything kind of helps out as far as a snack," McMillan said.

In April, the Georgia Forestry Commission was called to 17 wildfires in Decatur County that burned nearly 70 acres of land. That does not include the ongoing fires in South Georgia, which have burned tens of thousands of acres.

Organizers say they hope more neighbors will step in and support first responders as the collection effort continues.

Donations can be dropped off at Christ Tabernacle Church in Bainbridge on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The committee is asking for:



Bottled water

Gatorade/Electrolyte drinks

Non perishable snacks

Protein/granola bars

Individually wrapped foods

Hygiene items (wipes, deodorant, etc)

Cooling towels

Lip balm and sunscreen

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.