DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Known by many as the neighborhood mother, Florine Moore "Red" Johnson was the person neighbors could count on for a helping hand, a hot meal or words of encouragement. Now, Lisa Smart is carrying that legacy forward with a free community event designed to connect Climax neighbors with food, resources, health services and support.

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Climax neighbor honors mother's legacy with free community resource event

"Being a single mom and being there for us, always trying to make sure that — if we didn't do anything else, she made sure that we were fed, and that, you know, that we were comfortable," Smart said.

For Smart, seeing her mother provide for others inspired her to create a safe place where neighbors could eat, fellowship, and learn. She says the foundation of it all doesn't require much.

"Something that don't cost us any money. It's just being kind to people," Smart said.

Climax Mayor Vanessa Martin says that spirit of service can have a lasting impact well beyond a single afternoon.

"It's always good for the community to care about each other — unity, love, respect. Because at the end of the day, nobody knows what the next hour is going to bring in their life. We all are challenged with so, so many different things. But having a support team is always, always better than having no one," Martin said.

The free community event is Saturday, June 6 at Parker Park in Climax from noon to 3 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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