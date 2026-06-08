Climax city leaders are discussing whether financial responsibility for the city's volunteer fire department should be transferred from the city to the county, a move they say could strengthen services while easing budget pressure.

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Climax leaders weigh shifting fire department finances to county to boost resources

Some neighbors voiced concerns after rumors circulated about the department's future. Climax Mayor Vanessa Martin says the department is not shutting down. Instead, city leaders are exploring whether county financial responsibility could bring additional resources and support to the department.

According to city leaders, transferring financial responsibility could help the department access resources for upkeep of fire trucks, insurance, and other operational needs.

Climax Council Member Mecca Patterson says the conversation is about positioning the city for growth.

"We still need the people here to help us build. And the only way we can do it is if we got something to offer. And right now, we can't do it with our finances being like they are," Patterson said.

Climax neighbor Maurice Martin is encouraging residents to stay informed and participate in community forums.

"Come out to the council meetings and be open to listen, to figure out all the facts and details of what's going on before you. So quick to take sides and say this is going on, that going on. Just come out and listen, and we can all work together and move forward and make this city better," Martin said.

Mayor Martin says she hopes the city will reach a decision at the July council meeting. The next Climax Council meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Climax City Hall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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