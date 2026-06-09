The City of Bainbridge is hosting a Kids Marketplace event where children ages 5 to 14 can create and sell homemade crafts.

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City of Bainbridge hosts Kids Marketplace to foster youth entrepreneurship downtown

Kids will have the chance to experience what it is like to run a small business by interacting with customers and managing sales. The event aims to inspire innovation while teaching lessons in communication, financial literacy, and responsibility.

The Kids Marketplace is designed to encourage confidence, creativity, and entrepreneurial skills among youth in the community.

Neighbors are invited to support local youth and shop for unique handmade items. The event is Saturday, June 13th, at the Hook and Ladder in downtown Bainbridge from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

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