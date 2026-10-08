As Isaias moves through the Gulf, South Georgia residents urged to stock up and prepare for heavy rain

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — As Isaias moves through Florida's coast, the biggest concern for South Georgia is the amount of rain expected. With heavy rain forecast throughout local neighborhoods, residents could see potential power outages — especially if storms bring down trees or power lines.

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As Isaias moves through Florida, South Georgia residents urged to stock up and prepare for heavy rain

Stone's Home Centers in Bainbridge is preparing for what neighbors may need. The store normally keeps four to six generators in stock, but during an active storm, that number can jump to as many as 12 to 15.

Emmett Dollar, a contractor for sales at Stone's Home Centers, is encouraging neighbors to check their equipment before the potential impact.

"If you have a generator, make sure that you get it started now, go check it now, and make sure it's going to run when you need it. Because if it's been a while since you have not ran it, you could have old stale gas and it just may not run correctly." Emmett Dollar said.

Residents who live in rural areas and rely on a well should be aware that a potential power outage could mean losing access to water. Neighbors are encouraged to stock up on water, gas cans, batteries, flashlights, and fuel.

Decatur County Fire and Rescue is also encouraging residents to download the county's EMA app, which can send weather warnings and local emergency alerts directly to your phone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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