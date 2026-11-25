DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Families in Bainbridge with sensory-sensitive children have long looked for a place where their kids can play comfortably and regroup when they get overwhelmed — and one local nonprofit is working to give them that.

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A Bainbridge nonprofit steps up to give sensory-sensitive kids a place to play, regroup and feel safe

Village Perinatal Services, a local nonprofit that connects parents with education, resources and support, is working to give children another option when they become overstimulated. Those efforts give kids access to noise-canceling headphones, sensory toys and a quiet place to regroup.

For Bainbridge parent Ashleigh Aiken, outings with her kids often take extra planning. Her daughter Haven has a tendency to wander, so in busy environments, she and her husband have to stay close, especially in places where Haven may get overwhelmed or distracted.

"My daughter has impulsivity and eloping needs and tendencies. And so taking her to environments and crowds can be difficult and challenging," Aiken said.

Founder Raven Parris said the initiative came after parents began asking for more support following the organization's first parent support group. Parris, who has a child with sensory sensitivities and experience working with children through early intervention, said some children can become overwhelmed by loud noises and crowds.

Parris said she didn't see a designated place for kids to go in her community when they're overstimulated, so she decided to create the space herself. That led to the idea for a pop-up sensory zone.

"A dad came in and he said, my son is having a really hard time outside. It's just too loud for him. And somebody on the square told me that you have headphones in here. It's like, we're gonna have to leave if he's not supported, like he can't handle it," Parris said.

Aiken said having that kind of space made a difference for her family.

"It was the first time my husband and I really got to rest in this Bainbridge area because we haven't had anything else provided that's been for children like her. So we got to actually sit and watch our daughter play rather than being on top of her or having to be nervous and pacing and making sure that she wasn't going to leave," Aiken said.

Parris hopes to bring sensory-friendly spaces to more community events. Parents say they'd love to see monthly pop-up events and eventually a permanent indoor play space — giving families more options when planning outings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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