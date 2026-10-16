Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 for 2026 General Election in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Early voting for the 2026 General Election begins Monday, Oct. 19, in Leon County, giving voters two weeks to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark S. Earley announced that early voting will run through Sunday, Nov. 1, at 10 locations across the county.

"I encourage all voters to consider voting early as a way of avoiding lines on Election Day," Earley said in a news release.

Earley particularly encouraged students attending Florida A&M University, Florida State University and Tallahassee State College to vote early to avoid concerns about where they should cast their ballots on Election Day.

During the early voting period, Leon County voters can use any of the county's 10 early voting locations, regardless of where they live within the county.

Here are the locations and hours:



Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe St. — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leon County Elections Center, 2990-1 Apalachee Parkway — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bruce J. Host Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dr. B.L. Perry Jr. Branch Library, 2817 S. Adams St. — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FAMU Efferson Student Union, 1628 MLK Jr. Blvd. — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Braden Community Center, 16387 Blountstown Highway — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FSU Student Union, 75 N. Woodward Ave. — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake Jackson Community Center, 3840 N. Monroe St. — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodville Community Center, 8000 Old Woodville Road — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters can also drop off completed Leon County vote-by-mail ballots at any early voting location during voting hours. Each location will have a secure ballot intake station staffed by an election worker.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Leon County Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted. Ballots received after the deadline will not count.

Voters can find additional early voting information at LeonVotes.gov or contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at Vote@LeonVotes.gov or 850-606-8683 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

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