ISAIAS IMPACTS: School Closures around the Big Bend

Due to inclement weather from Isaias, some schools are announcing closures.

***This article will be updated as more announcements are made

All Gadsden County Public Schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, October 9, 2026.

In a post on Facebook, the district says the safety of our students, employees, families, and community remains our highest priority.

Leon, Franklin, and Wakulla school districts say they're watching the storm and, as of now, all operations will be normal for Friday, but they will keep the community updated with any changes.

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