SANDBAGS: Here is the latest list of sandbag locations across the greater Tallahassee area

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Sandbag locations are opening across the area in anticipation of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Here are the sandbag locations opening across the greater Tallahassee area.

This story will be updated

Leon County

Starting Thursday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m., sandbags will be available to Leon County residents at the following locations:



Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

Fort Braden Community Park, 15000 Blountstown Highway

Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Leon County said it will staff these sites from dawn to dusk to assist residents who need additional assistance in filling sandbags. Sand, bags and ties will be available for public use. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to 15 per household.

Officials said heavy rain is the primary concern, and the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said rain could begin as early as late Thursday and into the weekend.

Watch latest forecast from the WTXL weather team

Latest weather from WTXL weather team

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