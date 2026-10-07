Florida activates full emergency response as Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward Gulf Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida emergency officials are preparing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias as it takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) posted on social media Wednesday that its emergency response team is activated at Level 1 in response to the storm.

Tropics Check 10-7 Early Morning update

According to the FDEM website, Level 1 means the agency is at "full scale activation," which indicates all primary and support agencies under the state are notified, and the state's operations center is staffed.

"Under the leadership of FDEM Executive Director Jared Perdue, the State of Florida is prepared and ready to respond. Our partners are working around the clock to support communities and ensure resources are positioned where they are needed most," the agency posted on X.

Isais is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week.

On Tuesday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order placing 25 Florida counties under a state of emergency.

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