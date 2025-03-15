Watch Now
SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Who to contact during power outages

Severe weather threat means the chance for outages in your neighborhoods this weekend. Here's a list of contact information for utility companies in our area
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Severe weather is expected to hit The Big Bend and South Georgia overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. The storms could cause power outages. Below is a list of utility companies you can report to, as well as a live link to power outages by county.

Leon County: Customers click here

Gadsden County: Customers click here

Wakulla County: Customers click here

Jefferson County: Customers click here

Taylor County: Customers click here

Madison County: Customers click here

Hamilton County: Customers click here

Suwannee County: Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative customers

Lafayette County: Customers click here

South Georgia:

All Georgia residents are to report outages to Georgia Power.

