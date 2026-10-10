LIVE AT 8:30 am: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference as Isaias brings heavy rain, gusty winds to Panhandle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Saturday morning after Hurricane Isaias came ashore as a Category 2 storm Friday night near Destin in the Florida Panhandle with 105 mph winds.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m. at the state emergency operations center in Tallahassee.

According to a statement from the governor's office, DeSantis will be joined by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue.

As of Saturday morning, all hurricane and tropical storm warnings had expired as Isaias weakened overnight and became post-tropical. According to the PowerOutage.Us website, there were nearly 430,000 customers in Florida and another 103,000 customers in Georgia without power.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were without power early Saturday after Isaias crashed into the U.S. Gulf Coast as a dangerous hurricane and left flooded roads and downed trees in its wake as it moved inland.

The storm made landfall Friday as a Category 2 hurricane, then quickly moved north through Alabama as its wind speeds dropped sharply. But the possibility of life-threatening storm surges still loomed for parts of the Florida Panhandle, along with heavy rain and potential flooding for much of the Southeast over the weekend.

Isaias was about 25 miles south-southwest of Montgomery, Alabama and nearly 105 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

Roads in Destin were flooded, while in nearby Pensacola, police warned residents to stay off the streets because of debris across roadways. While the extent of the damage was not immediately known, many area residents posted pictures online of downed trees and power lines, and one social media video showed a roof being ripped off an inn in Pensacola.

Watch the governor's news conference live here and refresh this page for updates

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