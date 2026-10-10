Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Isaias recovery efforts from Destin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Saturday afternoon news conference from Destin to provide an update on Hurricane Isaias recovery efforts in Okaloosa County.

The governor was joined by Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, among other officials, in Destin.

As of 1 p.m., more than 423,000 Floridians were still without power.

Some of the hardest-hit counties included Santa Rosa County, where about 90% of customers were without power, Holmes County at 89%, Washington County at 86%, Walton County at 85%, Escambia County at 75% and Okaloosa County at 53%, according to the governor.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis spoke in Tallahassee and said despite the storm's impacts, state emergency officials said they had not received any requests for large-scale search and rescue deployments.

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