SHELTERS: Here is the latest list of shelter locations across the Big Bend area

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Shelter locations are opening across the Big Bend area as communities brace for potential impacts from Isaias.

Here are the shelter locations opening across the area.

This story will be updated

Gadsden County

General population shelters:



Gadsden County High School, 27001 Blue Star Highway, Havana

West Gadsden Middle School, 200 Providence Road, Quincy

Special needs shelter:



Florida Department of Health in Gadsden County, 278 LaSalle LeFall Drive, Quincy

Residents who require special medical assistance should contact the Florida Department of Health in Gadsden County at 850-875-7200 to confirm special needs shelter arrangements and eligibility.

Shelter transportation locations:



Piggly Wiggly — 102 E. 1st Avenue, Havana

Midway City Hall — 50 Martin Luther King Blvd., Midway

Piggly Wiggly — 18680 Blue Star Highway, Quincy

Roses and Citi Trends Parking Lot — 1323 W. Crawford Street, Quincy

CRMC Gadsden Campus Hospital — 23186 Blue Star Highway, Quincy

Sawdust Community Park — 3355 Providence Road, Quincy

Greensboro Elementary School — 559 Greensboro Highway, Quincy

Gretna City Hall — 14615 Main Street, Gretna, FL

Oak Grove Church — 3510 Atwater Road, Gretna, FL

Chattahoochee Elementary School — 335 Maple Street, Chattahoochee, FL 32324

Gadsden County said all designated transportation pickups are scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2026. Residents are encouraged to bring identification, necessary medications, important documents, and essential personal items.

Wakulla County

The Wakulla County Board of Commissioners says the Crawfordville Room at the Wakulla County Community Center will open as a shelter operated by the American Red Cross beginning at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

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