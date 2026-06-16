Tallahassee woman arrested in connection with fatal Locke Street stabbing in April

MIDTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred on April 2 in the 100 block of Locke Street.

Cesia Mardueno faces a charge of second-degree homicide following an investigation by TPD's Violent Crimes Unit.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Locke Street shortly before 11 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from stab wounds and immediately began rendering aid until Leon County EMS arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives determined the incident occurred between individuals who were known to one another. Through their investigation, detectives established that an altercation occurred prior to the stabbing. Based on the totality of the evidence collected, detectives established probable cause to charge Mardueno with second-degree homicide. Following consultation with the State Attorney's Office, Mardueno was arrested and charged accordingly.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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