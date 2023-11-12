Jaquez Yant runs for 2 TDs, Deco Wilson adds pick-6, Florida A&M beats Oakland (CA) 28-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaquez Yant ran for two touchdowns, Deco Wilson returned an interception 51 yards for a TD and Florida A&M beat Lincoln (CA) 28-0 Saturday night to extend its win streak to eight games.

Florida A&M (9-1) is ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll and has won 19 consecutive home games, the second-longest active streak in the FCS (Montana State, 26).

Yant scored on a 1-yard run with 16 seconds left in the first quarter and Wilson's pick-6 gave the Rattlers a 14-0 lead 31 seconds later. Lincoln went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and, after a short punt, FAMU took over at the Oaklanders 38 and six plays later Lelan Wilhoite ran for an 8-yard TD.

Yant capped a 13-play, 76-yard drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock with a 4-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring with 1:02 left in the third quarter.

The Oaklanders finished with 171 total yards, just 32 yards rushing.

Lincoln, which is unaffiliated with the NCAA and the NAIA, finished its season 0-12.