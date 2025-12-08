Robert F. Munroe Day School receives $500K grant to launch STEM program

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Robert F. Munroe Day School is preparing to launch its first full STEM program after receiving a $500,000 grant to expand hands-on learning and technology access for students.



The grant will fund new makerspaces, innovation labs, and expanded STEM and STEM course offerings.

Once launched, the program will operate year-round and open to non-Munroe students during the summer.

Watch the video below to see how school leaders say the investment will help spark student interest in engineering, robotics, and other technology fields.

A half-million–dollar grant is about to transform learning at Robert F. Munroe Day School. The Havana campus received $500,000 to create its first full STEM program — something teachers say they've never had the resources to build.

The funding will go toward new technology, engineering tools, and hands-on learning labs, giving students a space to design, experiment, and solve real-world problems.

Dwan Burch, the Director of Education, said, "Not only have we been awarded that gran for design construction and innovation we've been awarded all of the curriculum and the teacher tranning so we are able to really make this a focused jump start to our STEM program that will not just impact our students this summer or next year but going forward into the future of Munroe."

Teachers say the focus won't just be on equipment — but on expanding course offerings, adding new electives, and bringing in more project-based learning. They hope the program will spark curiosity in students who may have never considered science or technology careers before.

And for the students who have been waiting for access to STEM opportunities, many say this grant feels like the beginning of something new on campus.

Nylah Winn, a Robert F. Munroe student, said, "I was actually in a robotics club in middle school, and obviously we did a lot of building… um we went to this one thing where like these teams were competing and you have to build and things like that… me personally, I feel like they're just taking us more seriously and our interest more seriously."

Once the program is launched, it will be offered year-round — and during the summer, it will be open to students who don't attend Robert F. Munroe, giving more children in the Big Bend a chance to explore STEM. Many students say they're already looking forward to what this could mean for their daily classroom experience.

