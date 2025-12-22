New Piggly Wiggly opens in Havana just in time for the holidays

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Havana residents have a new place to shop for groceries after Piggly Wiggly opened its doors earlier than expected, replacing the former Harvey’s grocery store and becoming the city’s only grocery store.



The store was originally expected to open in January, but opened early, giving residents local access to groceries during the holiday season.

Piggly Wiggly is now the only grocery store operating in Havana, providing a critical service for families who would otherwise travel outside the city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families who live in Havana now have more options when it comes to feeding their families. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Havana neighborhood reporter. Monday, the new Piggly Wiggly opened its doors sooner than expected, now serving as the city’s only grocery store.

The Havana Piggly Wiggly was originally scheduled to open in January. Shelves are stocked with fresh food, pantry staples, and household essentials. I was there Monday as customers explored the store on its first day of operation.

For shoppers like Cynthia Miller, the opening marks a sense of normalcy and convenience, especially with holiday meals and gatherings right around the corner.

Cynthia Miller, a Havana neighbor, said, “Excited about the prices. I’m ready to go see because that’s what I’m looking for — prices. I want to see if it’s different. Is it worth the move, you know?”

The Piggly Wiggly now serves as Havana’s only grocery store, filling a critical role in the community after the closure of the former Harvey’s location.

I talked to neighbor Joann Williams at the store about what it means to have a grocery store within city limits again, keeping food access close to home.

Joann Williams, a Havana neighbor, said, “We have a lot of senior citizens over here that cannot get around. And then if they get transportation like Big Bend or someone like that, they have to stay too long before they come home. It is real nice to have a Piggly Wiggly in Havana.”

For Havana neighbors, the opening of this Piggly Wiggly means local access to groceries without leaving town, especially during the busy holiday season. The store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., will close early at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day.

In Havana, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

