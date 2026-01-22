Holiday lights Shining bright and giving back in a big way

HAVANA, Fla.(WTXL) — The Allison Christmas Spectacular lit up Havana once again — and this year, the free holiday light show helped raise 1,747 pounds of donations for local organizations.



The light show has collected nearly 9,000 pounds of donations over the past five years, including clothing, canned goods, and household items.

Lighthouse Children’s Home in Tallahassee received some of this year’s donations to support teenage girls with housing, education, counseling, and life skills.

Watch the video below to see how a local holiday tradition is making a real difference in the community.

The holiday lights may be turned off, but the giving is still shining bright in Havana. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Gadsden County Neighborhood Reporter, and one local Christmas display turned holiday joy into real help for the community.

The Allison Christmas Spectacular wrapped up its season in Havana, and once again, the community showed up in a big way.

The free holiday light show collected 1,747 pounds of donations this season alone — and over the past five years, almost 9,000 pounds have been given back to local organizations.

Daniel Allison, organizer of the Allison Christmas Spectacular, said, "Over the past 5 years we have donated almost 9,000 pounds of food, items, clothes, you name it we found a home for it and the public has been so generous in this whole thing. Everyone just loves being a part."

One of the organizations receiving those donations is Lighthouse Children's Home in Tallahassee.

The nonprofit provides a safe and supportive home for teenage girls, who have been offering education, counseling, and life skills to help them build confidence and prepare for the future and bridge that gap with their family they've been adopted into.

Mike Reason, the president of Lighthouse Children's Home, said, "We need the community. We need them to come alongside of us, and the Allisons have been a part of that. You know, they've made that happen as well, so it’s wonderful to see the heart of the community."

For Lighthouse Children's Home, that community support helps make a real difference in the lives of the girls they serve day to day.

And for the Allisons, it's proof that a simple holiday tradition can turn into something that can change one person's life.

What started with holiday lights turned into something much bigger. The Allison Christmas Spectacular is a clear reminder that giving back is what this season is all about. In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

