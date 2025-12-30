HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Gadsden County School District says the principal of GCHS has been reassigned.



Gadsden County High School Principal Marlon Ball was reassigned just months after being named to the role.

Community members and parents say they learned of the change through social media.

Watch the video below to hear what the former Gadsden County High School principal, the superintendent, and neighbors had to say.

Gadsden County High School principal reassigned without explanation from district

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Confusion and concern following a leadership change at Gadsden County High School. The principal has been reassigned, and so far, there has been no explanation from the district.

“I was shocked. I was hurt, not just for myself, but for the county, these children that are going to school here,” said neighbor Tracey Stallworth.

I’m neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney, sharing what the principal and families are saying following this change.

Neighbors tell me they found out Gadsden County High School Principal Marlon Ball had been reassigned after seeing a post in a Tallahassee Facebook group.

Ball was just announced as the school’s new principal back in June.

I spoke with Ball Monday. He says district policy prevents him from commenting on the matter at this time.

He’s scheduled to report to the Gadsden County School District office on Jan. 5, where he says he will receive his new assignment.

The district confirmed they would not issue a statement on this matter, calling it a personnel issue.

I also spoke with Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Elijah Key Jr. during a basketball practice Monday night, but he declined to comment.

Meanwhile, community members say the lack of information has left them confused and concerned.

“I think that the morale is going to go down, you know, when you pull out a positive figure there. My hope is that the morale gets back up, but right now, I think that they were looking up to the new principal, and now he’s being removed. So who are they gonna look up to?” Stallworth said.

Neighbor Tracey Stallworth says the district did not send a notice to parents. He says he found out on social media.

“If you were able to school board right now, what would you want them to know about how you are feeling?” I asked.

“I want the school board to understand and know that we are very upset because due processes are being skipped, and I think that as a school board member, they need to hold the superintendent accountable,” Stallworth said.

In a Facebook post Monday, the district shared some of the leadership changes. They announced Pamela Jones would serve as Gadsden County High’s principal going forward.

She previously served as Stewart Street Elementary’s principal, according to the school’s website.

Christopher Germany will now step into the principal role at Stewart.

The district also says Pamela Anderson will lead West Gadsden Middle and Gadsden Elementary Magnet School.

The district did not mention Ball in its Monday post.

The district has not indicated when it will release more information about Principal Ball’s reassignment.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.