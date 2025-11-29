Allison Christmas Spectacular holiday light show draws in families from across the region

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Large crowds made their way to the Havana Christmas tree farm today as families lined up early to experience the Allison Family Christmas Spectacular at its new full–time location.



Families from across North Florida, South Georgia and even Atlanta traveled to see the light show on what organizers say is one of the busiest traffic days of the season.

Organizers say the new traffic pattern, along with help from the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, is designed to manage thousands of expected vehicles safely and smoothly.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the Havana Christmas Tree Farm — cars have been lining up early to catch a glimpse of the show's new home. The Allison family made the move after outgrowing their old neighborhood, where heavy traffic became a safety concern.

Eileen Campanale, a Tallahassee resident, said, "oh they're awesome yeah. They do a great job we've gone...well, me my son and my husband had come for the past six years."

Organizers tell me Friday is expected to be one of the highest-traffic days, with families traveling from across North Florida and South Georgia to see the show at the new location. One of those families — traveled from Atlanta to catch a glimpse of the twinkling lights.

James Rymer, an Atlanta resident, said, "we just came down from Atlanta Georgia we've come here for the last three or four years and its always beautiful always our favorite light show every year."

A new traffic pattern directing all cars to enter through the back side of the tree farm, organizers say the updated flow — along with support from the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office — will help them manage the thousands of vehicles expected this weekend.

Daniel Allison of Allison Christmas Spectacular said, "just to think about the special trip that people make it come and see us I mean that means the world right. we had someone from Jacksonville last night right... just people come and see us."

Despite the location change, the tradition remains the same — bringing holiday magic to families year after year. The show will run everyday until New Years from 6 pm until 10 pm.

