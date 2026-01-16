While violent crime down nearly 9% in Tallahassee, community organizations say there’s still work to be done

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Violent crime in Tallahassee dropped nearly 9% in 2025, but the Tallahassee Urban League says there is still work to do, hoping to raise awareness about gun violence during its Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.



Violent crime went down 8.79% in 2025, Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell revealed during the City of Tallahassee’s City Commission Retreat.

Urban League Tallahassee President Curtis Taylor believes “Lock it or Lose it” or the “9 P.M. Routine,” and community meetings with law enforcement are helping to reduce violent crimes.

Violent crime went down in 2025, but community groups say there's still work to do. I’m Brieanna Smith in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood. The Urban League is keeping gun violence prevention a top priority this year, educating neighbors about its consequences.

Data from the City of Tallahassee shows there were less violent crimes in 2025 compared to 2024.

That's a nearly 9% drop.

At least two shootings have been reported so far this year, including a deadly attack on Mission Road.

Urban League Tallahassee President Curtis Taylor says he wants to bring that number down to zero.

“Just a couple weeks ago, one of our staff people was walking home at night from Time Saver, and someone pulled a gun on him and robbed him,” Taylor said.

He’s determined to remind the community of the reality and consequences of this crime, and it influenced the location of this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

“We’re at the funeral home to say to our young kids that drugs and gun violence equal you maybe being here too soon…try to get the word out our young people, you don't have to go that way, walk away, live another day. Once you pull that trigger, you cannot stop the bullet,” he said.

On Monday, the organization will march from the Strong and Jones Funeral Home to Macomb Street to spread their message.

Taylor believes joint campaigns like “Lock it or Lose it” or the “9 P.M. Routine” are helping to reduce violent crimes.

The campaigns encourage neighbors to lock car doors and remove valuables.

TPD reported a nearly 18% drop in stolen firearms last year.

The Urban League will host a press conference and march on Monday from 2-5 p.m at 629 W. Brevard St.

Volunteers will also be there to help register neighbors to vote.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27.

