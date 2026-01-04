TPD: Homicide investigation underway after body found on Mission Road

Tallahassee Police say a homicide investigation is underway after officers found a man's body on the 2900 block of Mission Road.

They made the announcement on Sunday afternoon in a post on Facebook.

The post said the death followed an "incident." It did not specify when the body was found or when the department received reports about the situation. It also gave no details about how the person may have died.

For now, TPD says the investigation is active, and they will release more updates as they get more information.

They're urging anyone with knowledge about what led to the man's death to contact 850-891-4200 or leave an anonymous tip at 850-574-TIPS.

