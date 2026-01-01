Thousands celebrate New Year's Eve at Tallahassee's Cascades Park with fireworks and live music

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands gathered at Cascades Park Wednesday night as Tallahassee rang in 2026 with its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.



The event featured live music, local food trucks, and a fireworks display.

Organizers say events like this help boost the local economy downtown.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbor Alan Raynor moved to Tallahassee in 1985 after Hurricane Kate.

He says this is his fourth year attending the event.

“I like to come here, like to watch the fireworks. I like to go home early, so I can bring in New Year when I get home. And I also like to see the music and see everybody, and I like to see people be happy,” Raynor said.

City officials expected around 4,000 to gather in Cascades Park Wednesday night.

For some, this New Year’s Eve celebration is extra special.

Neighbor Cheryl Meeks came out to celebrate her daughter Kelli’s 17th birthday.

“Well, it’s my birthday too. I gave birth to her, right?" Cheryl said. "So I’m older, so I’m not in the house. I get to mingle with people, eat the food, and listen to live entertainment,” Cheryl added.

Kelli says this birthday comes with a specific New Year’s resolution in mind.

“My resolution is to start preparing for SAT and start looking into colleges to apply for. I am planning to go to Santa Fe College in order to pursue a nuclear medicine technician degree,” Kelli said.

It’s unclear exactly how much money this event generates for the local economy, but data from the Office of Economic Vitality shows each visitor spends an average of $519.

In downtown Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC 27.

