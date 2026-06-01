The Golden Hour: A Trip To Power Plant Cafe

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Power Plant Cafe at Cascades Park, where business managers and runners asked questions about this week's weather.

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Golden Hour At Power Plant

Lliana, the Manager at Power Plant Cafe, said the cafe is a popular pit stop for runners in the area.

Murray had a question on the minds of many regulars.

"When is the rain gonna stop, you know, we've got joggers coming here all the time, you know, it kind of stops them from coming in," Lliana said.

The outlook is improving.

We are seeing a lowering of the rain chances heading into Wednesday. Along with that, the humidity will be going down.

Runner Dre also had weather on his mind, saying the unpredictable mix of heat and heavy rain has been disrupting his training schedule.

"I was trying to figure out what the climate would be looking like this week, considering, you know, we've been having days of heat and days of heavy rain, and being a runner, it kind of throws off my schedule," Dre said.

While this week is going to be drier and more comfortable, there will still be some humidity. Of course, it is June in Florida, so we won't be completely out of the woods, but it will be nicer after Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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