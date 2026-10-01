THC-infused drinks are legal on Tallahassee shelves now, but a new federal law could change that

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — THC-infused drinks are on store shelves across Tallahassee right now, but a new federal law could soon change what shops are allowed to sell.

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THC-infused drinks are legal on Tallahassee shelves now, but a new federal law could soon change that

The cans may look like seltzers or energy drinks, but instead of alcohol, they contain THC derived from hemp — and they can impair you.

The new law targets intoxicating hemp products and sets a limit of 0.4 milligrams of total THC and similar cannabinoids per container. Supporters say the change closes a loophole that allowed intoxicating products to be sold as legal hemp.

Even with the possible federal restriction, these products are not unregulated. Florida already has rules for how hemp products are tested, labeled, and packaged.

We reviewed 11 local Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) inspection records dating back to January of last year. Inspectors cited businesses for hemp products above the state's 0.3% delta-9 THC limit. Other violations included labeling problems, packaging that was not child-resistant, and products the state says could appeal to children. Several of the records included orders to take products off shelves.

We could not verify whether any of those violations involved THC-infused drinks.

Cleo Vape + Kava Bar was not among the businesses with violations in the records ABC 27 reviewed.

Mac, who works at Cleo, says a ban would not just affect the businesses selling these products. She said some customers turn to them for medicinal purposes because other options can be too expensive.

"We are just so scared for the industry, and it would be a big hit on the industry. A lot of people come to smoke shops who can't afford a medical card, or they can't get a medical card because they've been incarcerated, or they don't want to be on a registry," Mac said.

Dani Baranowski leads the Florida Hemp Beverage Coalition. She says the industry is not asking to operate without rules.

"What is missing is clear and clear regulations. I think there's an opportunity for the regulators to give us a bit more clarity and insight. We support responsible enforcement." Baranowski said.

There is also tax revenue at stake. Florida collects sales tax on these products, but the state does not separately track how much revenue comes from THC-infused drinks.

The industry is now pushing Congress to change the new federal rules before they fully take effect in November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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