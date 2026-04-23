"THAT'S JUST FOOLISHNESS": Neighbors weigh in on property tax relief proposals, groups work to educate voters

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fl — Florida lawmakers are considering property tax relief plans as Governor Ron DeSantis prepares to call a special session to address the issue.

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Neighbors weigh in on property tax relief proposals, groups work to educate voters

Plans for property tax relief have been floated by the legislature to keep affordability top of mind, though no single idea stands out yet. One proposal includes eliminating all non-school property taxes for homesteaded properties. Another plan suggests a phased-out elimination of property taxes over a 10-year period.

DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special session specifically for property tax relief, adding that he wants to see "historic" reform. A date for the special session has not been set, but more information is expected in the coming week.

As lawmakers decide if property taxes are on the chopping block, groups advocating on behalf of counties are educating voters on why they believe these taxes are needed.

Cragen Mosteller with the Florida Association of Counties said impacts will be felt regardless of the extent of the cuts. With full elimination, Mosteller said only 5% of the county's revenue would be left for services.

"That's 5 percent to spend on roads, elections, clerks, everything else that goes into funding a community," Mosteller said. "So whether it's phased out or whether it's all at once, it's going to have a significant impact on the services your community provides."

While waiting for reform plans to become concrete, the Association is educating voters on these potential impacts ahead of the November ballot.

Neighbor David West told me he is not a fan of property taxes as they stand right. now, but he does not support the idea of complete elimination.

"That's just foolishness," West said. "What we should be doing is eliminate all property taxes with a time limit on how long you pay."

West believes taxes should be retired once a person has been paying them on the same property for a set number of years.

"Once you've paid on that property for 15 years, for 20 years, however long it's going to be, then you should be done with it," West said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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