Tallahassee wife takes over family business after husband's detention

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Christina Pulido says life has changed dramatically since her husband, Abraham Flores-Tercero, was detained by federal immigration authorities.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee wife takes over family business after husband's immigration detention

"You can't live being afraid all the time," Pulido said.

According to federal court records, Flores-Tercero is charged with illegally reentering the United States after a prior removal.

Court documents show Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers spoke with him during a lawful traffic stop in Tallahassee in October 2025.

Nine months later, Pulido says she has gone from staying home with her granddaughter to running the family fencing business — something she never expected to do.

"It's very, very, very hard, very difficult. The struggle is real. I had to go out there and learn how to do the installation," Pulido said.

Pulido says other families are facing similar financial disruptions when a loved one is detained in immigration cases.

When asked why she believes people still come to the United States despite the legal risk, she pointed to economic conditions many families are trying to escape.

"Why take the risk? They want something better," Pulido said. "They cannot, I mean, they get paid $100 a month in Nicaragua. What can they do with that?"

Advocates say Pulido's experience reflects concerns they are hearing from other immigrant families across Tallahassee.

"And the last week, the last few days, there's been an even greater uptake of family members, mothers, fathers, young people calling and telling us they're afraid," Claudia Sperber with the Leon County Democratic Environmental Caucus said.

Pulido says the Leon County Democratic Environmental Caucus and Human Rights Committee has helped connect families with food and hygiene items through community donations for those who are afraid to leave home.

Information on how to help can be found here.

We reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for a comment on this case. At this point, we have not heard back. Flores-Tercero's federal public defender declined to comment on the pending case.

Pulido says the family is currently pursuing an appeal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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