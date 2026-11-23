DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) —

Every Sunday in downtown Tallahassee, volunteers with Food Not Bombs serve up more than just food — offering hot meals, fresh produce and basic necessities free of charge to members of the community.

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Tallahassee volunteers serve free meals and connection every Sunday as community need keeps growing

With Thanksgiving just days away, the spirit of giving is on display across Tallahassee. But for the volunteers behind this weekly effort, the work isn't limited to the holiday season.

"But, you know, people are hungry all year. It's not just a Thanksgiving thing. It's not just a Christmas thing. There's people who are always in need of food. And doing it weekly creates a consistency," longtime Food Not Bombs volunteer Robert Lee said.

Organizers say the need for these weekly meals is growing. Devon Graham, president of Humanists of Tallahassee, which partners with Food Not Bombs, says they've seen a significant increase in the number of people coming out.

"So we would maybe have 50 to 60 people every week for that. And now it's a minimum of 100 people every Sunday," Graham said.

The meals are prepared and brought in by volunteers, with an emphasis on plant-based foods and making use of donations. The group also provides clothing, hygiene products and other essentials.

Lee says the weekly distributions are about more than just providing a meal. They're also about building connections with the people they serve.

"You know, you get to know the people, learn people's names, you know, learn about their story. And, you know, it just makes people feel, you know, very, like, seen and cared for," Lee said.

Food Not Bombs holds its weekly distribution every Sunday at noon at E. Peck Greene Park in downtown Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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