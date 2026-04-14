Tallahassee law enforcement hosts 47th annual Torch Run, raising funds for Special Olympics Florida

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee law enforcement officers ran from Lake Ella to Cascades Park on Tuesday, carrying the torch to support Special Olympics Florida.

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Tallahassee law enforcement host 47th annual Torch Run, raising funds for Special Olympics Florida

The event raised over $2 million for the organization, which serves more than 86,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in the state. Sponsors for the run included Publix, Proctor & Gamble, and Senator Corey Simon.

Megan McLean, President and CEO of Special Olympics Florida, said the money goes a long way to make their groups accessible.

"It allows us to offer sports training and competition, athlete leadership programming, and critical health screenings to over 85,000 athletes across the state of Florida at no cost to the athlete or their family," McLean said.

For athletes like Ashley Harrell, the community has become a lifeline.

"I've done cheerleading, gymnastics, pickleball, tennis, basketball, golf," Harrell said.

"To me, it's built, my family. I know they may not be blood, but they're blood for me," Harrell said.

Organizers said the torch travels through 67 counties in Florida. Tuesday's event kicks off the State Games, which begin in May in Orlando, where Special Olympics athletes from all over Florida will compete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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