DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A local immigrant rights organization is urging Tallahassee city commissioners to end the police department's agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing the partnership could make immigrants more vulnerable to exploitation and less likely to report crimes.

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Tallahassee immigrant rights group calls for end to city's ICE agreement

The Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance says the city's participation in the federal 287(g) program could weaken relationships between immigrant communities and local law enforcement.

Alonzo Garcia, secretary of the alliance, said the agreement effectively expands local police involvement in federal immigration enforcement.

“We're against the 287(g) agreement because it creates an extension of police into becoming de facto immigration enforcement, becoming enforcers of federal mandates across the community,” Garcia said.

The agreement, signed by the Tallahassee Police Department in March 2025, allows ICE-trained local officers to carry out certain federal immigration enforcement functions under ICE supervision.

Garcia said immigrants who fear local law enforcement may be less likely to report crimes, unsafe working conditions or other concerns.

“They're not going to be able to report those things. They're not going to be able to report petty crimes because they're going to be in fear of law enforcement,” Garcia said.

The issue drew more than an hour of public comment during the November 18 Tallahassee City Commission meeting, where neighbors voiced concerns about the agreement.

During that meeting, commissioners also asked Police Chief Lawrence Revell how many officers are currently participating in the program.

Revell said one officer has been trained under the agreement and has access to the database available through the program.

Commissioners agreed to bring the issue back for further discussion, but they did not vote to end the agreement.

The debate has also drawn a response from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Tallahassee commissioners are expected to revisit the agreement on December 9.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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