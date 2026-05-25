Tallahassee filmmakers compete in 48-hour challenge, spotlighting businesses

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Restaurants, coffee shops, and local businesses in downtown Tallahassee became film sets this weekend as teams across the city took part in a local filmmaking competition.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee filmmakers compete in 48-hour challenge to spotlight local arts and businesses

Other Side Studios is a Tallahassee-based independent film production group focused on creating art that connects with people.

"We make art because we want to make people feel. And so if you want to feel, come make art, come watch our art, " Jordan Mazzarella, Other Side Stuio member, said.

Other Side Studios started in 2021 with a passion for creating short films and telling stories.

The group later joined Tallahassee Filmmakers, a local nonprofit focused on growing opportunities for creatives within the community.

"The idea is to allow opportunities for people to actually make films — whether they're college students or independent filmmakers or minors. We're open to all ages, all levels of interest and experience," Kayla King, the Tallahassee Filmmakers Executive Director, said.

One of the organization's programs is Tally 48, a competition where local creators have just two days to write, shoot, edit, and deliver a complete short film.

Other Side Studios is one of the teams participating in this year's competition.

Organizers say the event supports local artists and pours back into the local economy by partnering with businesses and showcasing Tallahassee throughout the filmmaking process.

This year, Other Side Studios chose to feature Ma's Diner, a local restaurant.

"The owner, Michael, he's a pillar of the community, and so he really wanted us to use it — not only to be a cool backdrop for the movie, but to show people that there's spots in Tallahassee that are beautiful and can be used in films, Mazzarella said."

All films from this competition will premiere for the community on June 13.

Tallahassee Filmmakers is also holding another Tally 48 competition May 29 through 31.

For more information click here.

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