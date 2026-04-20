Tallahassee festival provides major financial boost for artists

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Chain of Parks Art Festival ranks among the nation’s best arts festivals, and organizers say strong community turnout in Tallahassee makes it a make-or-break weekend that can account for up to half of an artist’s annual income.

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Tallahassee art festival provides major financial boost for artists

More than 40,000 people packed Tallahassee parks this weekend for one of the top-ranked art festivals in the country.

For many artists, what happens at this festival can shape the rest of their year.

Festival Director Powell Kreis says the event is a major economic driver for creators.

"The Chain of Parks Art Festival is ranked number three in the nation and number one in Florida, and honestly, most of the fine art festivals are in Florida, so that's a huge accolade. That ranking comes from artist surveys. It's a national magazine that polls artists, and they submit where they make the most money, where you have the best experience. Time and time and time again, we're in the top 10, and that's because Tallahassee shows up, and they spend money, and some of the artists, this is like half of their annual income in one weekend," Kreis said.

Artists say the support in Tallahassee stands out.

Local artist and Moondog Art Glass owner Robin Holt said the benefits go beyond the weekend.

"People will call me after and say, ‘Hey, I saw that piece, can I still get it?’ So it continues even after the festival," Holt said.

Artist Anne Hempel, owner of Anne Hempel Studio and Gallery, says this single weekend is a major part of her livelihood.

Hempel, who received a Judge’s Choice award this year, said the festival has helped grow her career over time. The event connects her with loyal collectors and even leads to custom work after the festival ends.

"It’s huge. I would say it’s a third of my income for the whole year," Hempel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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