DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Three finalists for Tallahassee city manager took their campaigns into the community, giving residents a chance to question the candidates directly about their visions for the city.

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Tallahassee city manager finalists share their visions with residents at community meet and greet

The meet and greet in downtown Tallahassee gave residents an opportunity to hear from the three people hoping to lead city government: Scott Andrews, Karen Jumonville, and Valerie Washington.

Andrews said he wants to build on what Tallahassee already has.

"So I think what I would do is bring a lot of strengths that Tallahassee already has that I have a strong background in, but really try to bring people together. I think my background, a lot of it is consensus building. So, I would hope to stabilize the team, stabilize some of the the turmoil that we've seen recently," Andrews said.

Jumonville emphasized a focus on city operations.

"So, I would look forward to bringing operational excellence to the role, a fiscal transparency, and then also a one-team approach where all the city departments, who work tremendously well together now, where we build upon that strength and operate as one team to deliver great services to the city," Jumonville said.

Washington said affordable housing is among her top priorities.

"I think if I become city manager, one of the things I will address is working with the commissioner and staff on just governance at commission meetings. I would also like to continue working on affordable housing in this community," Washington said.

The three finalists now move into the next stage of the city's selection process.

Each candidate will give a public presentation before the city commission on September 2nd at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall.

City commissioners will use the public meeting to hear directly from the finalists before making their final decision on who will lead Tallahassee city government.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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