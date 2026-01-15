STAC looks for support, tracking increasing demand for resources from survivors amid limited resources

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center is looking for community support as they host their events for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.



The group has seen an increase in the number of survivors looking for support, helping 53 survivors last fiscal year.

STAC is collecting donations with a goal of $80,000 to help fund their resources for survivors.

Watch the video below to see why the group says demand is so high.



STAC looks for community support, tracking increasing demand from trafficking survivors amid limited resources

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Groups like Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center said they have tracked an increase in human trafficking in our area, helping a record number of survivors this last fiscal year. I'm Maya Sargent in Downtown Tallahassee. Now, the group is looking to engage more community members and groups to continue their efforts in tackling this issue.

According to data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Florida sees the third-highest number of human trafficking cases in the country.

It's a struggle that Robin Hassler-Thompson with Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center knows all too well. A group who has tracked an increase in the number of survivors looking for help.

"We have never served that many people before," said Hassler-Thompson. "Right now, we are serving almost 20 people at this given time. We've seen people who are more, maybe they've lost housing, maybe they've lost health care, maybe they have expenses that are greater, and with the greater expenses comes more economic vulnerability, and that's what traffickers prey on."

Hassler-Thompson said they helped 53 survivors last fiscal year, a record annual number for them, adding they're relying on community support and donations now more than ever.

Support has come from groups like Zonta International Tallahassee Chapter and the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

"Issues such as poverty, housing stability, food insecurity, all of those factors that we consider may be push factors that may assist in luring individuals into trafficking or make them more vulnerable," said Jazmyne Bryant, Chair of Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

"I was also surprised when I found out that it's not just women, that men are trafficked also," said Patty Ball-Thomas, President Elect of Zonta International Tallahassee Chapter. "So we have to take care of our young boys, too as well."

January is Human Trafficking Prevention month. STAC will be hosting an event on January 29 to raise awareness about trafficking, where you can hear from survivors. More information for these can be found here and here.

STAC also has a goal of reaching $80,000 in donations. The group says they're currently at about $56,000. Information about how to donate can be found here.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Maya Sargent, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

