DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) —

The holiday shopping season is underway, and local business owners in Tallahassee are hoping shoppers keep their spending local.

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Small Business Saturday puts Tallahassee's local shops in the spotlight for the holiday shopping season

On Small Business Saturday, the focus is on shopping small. In downtown Tallahassee, local business owners say holiday sales can help sustain their businesses well into the new year.

Local vendors set up shop at Tallahassee's weekly downtown market.

Pauline Nash, owner of The Infinity Nook, has been running her business for four years now with her mom. She makes all of her products by hand, and says the holiday shopping season is about more than just an increase in customers.

She told me sales during this time of year can help through the slower months ahead.

"We definitely see a surge this time of year and it really helps because then after Christmas, most small businesses, you're going to see a big dip in sales, for sure. And so you've got to capitalize on this time of year as much as you can," Nash said.

While Small Business Saturday puts a spotlight on local entrepreneurs, business owners say community support is important not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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