NOW IN EFFECT: Leon County issues burn ban amid extreme drought and red flag warning

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County has declared a Local State of Emergency and issued a temporary countywide burn ban due to dangerously low humidity, high winds, and exceptional drought conditions.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued a Red Flag Warning for the area and surrounding counties. The action is intended to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires and protect lives and property across Leon County.

"In an abundance of caution, this temporary burn ban is an important step to protect lives, homes, and property across Leon County," Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban said.

"Our fire experts are asking all residents to do their part — avoid any outdoor burning, report any signs of fire immediately, and help us look out for the safety of our first responders who are on the front lines," Caban said. "We will continue to monitor conditions closely and take actions to keep our community safe."

The burn ban takes effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, and remains in place through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026, unless extended or rescinded by subsequent action.

The Red Flag Warning for Leon County and four neighboring fire weather zones is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. During that period, northeast winds near 15 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph will combine with relative humidity as low as 25 percent. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly under these conditions.

A separate Fire Weather Watch covers southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and most of the Florida Panhandle for the same period. The National Weather Service indicated an expansion of the watch into the Florida Big Bend or an upgrade to further Red Flag Warnings is possible.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 100 percent of the region is experiencing severe drought or worse. Extreme to exceptional drought conditions are affecting much of the Florida Big Bend and Panhandle, including Leon County. No significant rainfall is expected over the next seven days.

Nearby Calhoun County and Liberty County have also enacted burn bans in response to wildfires and similar conditions.

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During the burn ban, all open burning in Leon County not specifically authorized by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited. This includes:

the burning of yard debris,

land-clearing fires



campfires

bonfires

fire pits

household trash

construction debris

the use of burn barrels

The ban does not prohibit the use of gas, propane, charcoal, or electric grills and smokers for cooking, provided they are attended to and fully extinguished after use. Indoor fireplaces and wood stoves used inside a structure in accordance with applicable codes are also allowed.

Burns conducted or expressly authorized by the Florida Forest Service, as well as firefighting, emergency, or training activities conducted by Leon County, the City of Tallahassee Fire Department, or the Florida Forest Service, remain permitted.

Violations of the temporary burn ban may be subject to enforcement under applicable county ordinances and state law, including fines and other penalties.

Leon County Emergency Management will continue to coordinate with the Florida Forest Service and local fire services to monitor fire danger and drought conditions. The burn ban may be adjusted or lifted in accordance with technical recommendations from fire experts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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