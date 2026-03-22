Calhoun County sheriff's deputy dies following medical emergency during Mossy Pond wildfire evacuations

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Calhoun Sheriff's Office announced today that Deputy Steven Bruner died after suffering a medical emergency while assisting with evacuations for the Mossy Pond area wildfire.

The wildfire broke out in Calhoun County around the Mossy Pond area yesterday afternoon. An update from Calhoun County Emergency Management at 12:30 p.m. measured the fire at 500 acres and 60 percent contained.

Congressman Neal Dunn, representative of Florida's Second District, released a statement today regarding the deputy's death.

"Leah and I are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Deputy Steven Bruner. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time. Please join me in keeping the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in your prayers as they mourn this loss and continue to serve their community in the ongoing wildfire." Congressman Neal Dunn

The Florida Forest Service and local fire departments are working to increase the containment percentage and address hot spots. The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation.

Officials initially evacuated residents in the area, but those orders have since been lifted. No injuries have been reported. Emergency Management is out in the community working with the Red Cross to verify damages and offer support to those impacted.

A county-wide burn ban is now in effect.

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