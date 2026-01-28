DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local leaders say targeted job training and new funding are helping Capital Region residents build long-term careers.



CareerSource Capital Region partners with Tallahassee State College and Lively Technical College to train workers for in-demand jobs

More than 10,000 people across the Capital Region were unemployed as of December, 225 with higher rates in Gadsden County.

Watch the video below to learn how the State Rural Initiatives Grant expands workforce support and removes barriers like transportation and childcare in nearby rural counties.

New workforce investments aim to connect local residents with in-demand careers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Unemployment is rising across the Capital Region.

According to the Florida Department of Commerce, the regional unemployment rate has reached 4.9% in December 2025, that's 1.6 percentage points higher than last year and half a percentage point higher than the state average.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Downtown Tallahassee, where Florida workforce leaders are working on initiatives that could possibly bring that number down locally.

State leaders who gathered for workforce day say Florida's job training system is stronger than ever, designed to fuel economic growth and connect people with long-term careers.

"We ranked number one in workforce attraction and development for three consecutive years, and number one in higher education for 10. Those are critical numbers," Jay Collins, Florida Lieutenant Governor, said.

State officials say those rankings can translate into real opportunity, especially here in the capital region, where workforce development efforts focus on aligning education with employer needs.

CareerSource Capital Region plays a key role connecting job seekers with training programs and local resources.

"They have incredible partnerships, particularly with Lively Technical and with the Tallahassee State College, and so again, they are working every day with their partners on the economic development and community development side to make sure that their training that they're offering is aligned with those needs," Adrienne Johnston, CareerSource Florida President and CEO, said.

Needs that leaders say are identified by tracking the state's most in-demand occupations.

"We list the top 30 in-demand careers for this region all the way out to the year 2032, so you can go on our website at the Florida Chamber Foundation, and you can find out what are these high-paying in-demand careers in this region? And that way, if you're in middle school or high school, or maybe you want to go back for a second or third career, you can know what's going to be in demand, and also, what do they pay and what are the pathways are," Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce, President, said.

Despite those efforts, unemployment remains a challenge across the Capital Region.

According to the Florida Department of Commerce, more than 10,000 people were unemployed in December 2025.

Wakulla County reported the lowest jobless rate at 4.1% while Gadsden County had the highest at 5.6%.

To help address those disparities, CareerSource Capital Region has been awarded a State Rural Initiatives Grant aimed at expanding workforce support in Gadsden, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties.

In a statement, CareerSource Capital CEO emphasized the human impact behind the numbers, saying, in part, quote, "these numbers aren't just statistics. They represent our neighbors, friends, and families striving for stability and growth with the state rural initiatives grant, we're expanding access to tools, skills, and support that lead to real economic mobility, while helping remove barriers like transportation, child care, and limited access to digital resources," Keantha B. Moore, CEO of CareerSource Capital Region, said.

Employers have already expressed interest in hiring through the program.

CareerSource Capital Region will be hosting a virtual session for anyone interested in learning more information.

That session will be on January 29th. For the link to the session, click here.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

