Neighbors react as Tallahassee commissioners move forward with TMH transfer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee commissioners voted to advance the TMH transfer Wednesday amid heated community debate over healthcare access and transparency.



Commissioners move forward with the transfer of TMH to FSU in a 3-2 vote.

A final public hearing is scheduled for March 11 at 9 a.m.

Emotions ran high in City Hall Wednesday before and after the vote to move forward with the TMH transfer.

Wednesday’s decision followed hours of public comment and discussion by commissioners.

A group of neighbors expressed frustration as the final vote was cast.

The vote comes after months of community debate over transparency, state control, and how the deal would improve local healthcare.

Wednesday, the response from neighbors began early in the day.

At a press conference, neighbor David Eggleston argued it might be time for a change.

He says his daughter had to travel to another city to get specialized cardiac care for her son.

“My daughter, she told me how difficult it was to get off work and try to rearrange her life around the three other kids that she had, but she had to make the journey over there, and it was difficult for them,” Eggleston said.

The debate continued inside the commission chambers.

Students and faculty from Florida State’s healthcare program said a TMH partnership would create new opportunities for them.

Others said the city was not sharing enough information about the transfer and argued the commission should not give up a community asset so quickly.

“We care about access to quality health care and being part of a healthy, vibrant community,” said a neighbor during public comment.

“I’m asking that we keep Tallahassee Memorial Hospital a community hospital run by the community and the city commissioners,” said another neighbor.

Community groups have organized several town halls about this issue, and we will likely see more ahead of the city’s final vote in March.

