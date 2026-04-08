DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The National Weather Service is hosting a nationwide campaign encouraging residents to post a selfie in their weather-safe place.

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Nationwide campaign aims to make residents aware of their weather safe space

The campaign asks people to post a picture on any social media platform with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday.

"We want everyone to post a selfie, take a selfie of themselves, friends, family, coworkers in wherever they are going to shelter when that warning comes out," Mark Wool said.

Wool is the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

To participate, residents should first know the weather hazards that can occur in their area. For the Big Bend and South Georgia, examples include extreme heat and cold, flash floods, lightning, tornadoes, wildfires, and wind.

Next, residents need to know where to go for each hazard. For tornadoes, the safe place is the most interior part of a home with no windows. For floods, it is indoors and on high ground. For extreme heat, people should go indoors with air conditioning, and for extreme cold, indoors with the heat on. During hurricanes, residents should follow all evacuation orders and routes.

A selfie can be as simple as showing where you get your weather alerts from, whether it is the National Weather Service or the First to Know Weather Team through the WTXL app.

"There’s an awful lot of dangerous weather that can occur here in the Gulf Coast region, not just tornadoes, we get the flooding too, and of course, the heat and the cold," Wool said. "Some of it’s common sense, but some of it’s not. We encourage people to make sure that they know." Wool said.

The National Weather Service encourages everyone to get creative and tag friends in posts to help spread the word.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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